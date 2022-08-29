The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Adds Store in Byron Center, Michigan

Find the enticing, unforgettable flavors of the Mediterranean in Byron Center, Michigan. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, recently opened a new location at 8233 Byron Center Ave SW. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group affiliated family of franchise brands and consultants.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s Byron Center location is owned by a local entrepreneur, Savinder Singh, who operates several other businesses alongside his family. Passionate about bringing new Mediterranean cuisine options to the community, Singh is excited to provide excellent service and delicious food for guests to enjoy.

“As an avid lover of Greek food, I can proudly say that The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is one of a kind,” says Singh. “Our fresh and healthy dining options are so satisfying and flavorful that we know our community is going to love the food and enjoy the unique, elevated guest experience that we provide.”

Aligning with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s mission to Live Your Life Deliciously, the award-winning menu features chef-inspired homegrown recipes and big bold flavors, like the fan-favorite Great Greek Gyro, as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki Plates. In addition, guests can enjoy four signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) and made-to-order fresh Feta Fries.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers a wide variety of customizable options, including a Classic Greek Salad with choice of Gyro Meat, Chicken Souvlaki, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

The Byron Center restaurant will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday with dine-in, pick-up and delivery options. The restaurant will also offer free WIFI, along with indoor seating for 40 guests and outdoor seating for 24.