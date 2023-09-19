Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Continues Growth Momentum

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill announced that it has achieved significant franchise development success so far in 2023 with the opening of eight new restaurants, including its first in California, and the signing of 26 new franchise agreements to develop locations in states including Florida, Texas, and Alabama. The brand now has 31 locations in 11 states with an additional 280 units in its development pipeline, 20 of which are projected to open before the end of 2023.

Over the past year, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has narrowed its focus on its online customer journey and implementing innovations to enhance overall experience and exceed expectations. This initiative has driven impressive sales success for the brand, including an increase in year-over-year same-store sales and average unit volume (AUV) and double-digit increase in year-over-year systemwide sales. It has also translated into increases in customer loyalty and satisfaction.

“Our year-to-date results serve as a testament to not only the strength of our concept and the commitment we have to our guests, but also the dedication of our outstanding franchise owners who make our brand what it is,” says Bob Andersen, president of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “As we embark on the second half of 2023, we have never been more confident in the trajectory of our brand and our success on the horizon.”

Performance and success figures, along with other brand updates, were announced at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 2023 convention which gathered executives, suppliers, franchise owners and their employees. The two-day event held in Orlando, Florida included workshops and team-building activities, networking opportunities, and a vendor showcase. Featured speakers were Nick Della Penna, co-founder of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, and Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group (UFG), of which The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is an affiliated brand. Other keynotes were given by business experts Danny Snow and Zack Oates, who spoke on the value of the guest experience and how to improve it.

“It was a pleasure to attend this year’s convention and reconnect with such a talented and passionate group of franchise owners. You can tell they truly love and believe in this brand which is so important in developing a healthy franchise system,” says Ray Titus, CEO of UFG. “It’s been thrilling to watch The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill pave its own path in the fast casual and Mediterranean spaces and we’re looking forward to all that the brand will achieve in the years to come.”

The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony recognizing the brand’s top performers, including:

MVP Award: Mike Fardous (Detroit, MI)

President’s Award: Scott Willis (Charleston, SC)

Circle of Excellence Inductees: The Colony, TX; Winter Garden, FL; Port St. Lucie, FL; Troy, MI; Lake Nona, FL; and Shelby Township, MI

Team Player: John David and Alexia Budko (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) and Kevin Carmean (Orlando, FL)

Rookie of the Year: Lakena & Andrew Van Vleet (Maple Grove, MN)

Overall Sales & Achievement: The staff of Shelby Township, MI

Customer Experience: The staffs of Shelby Township, MI; Rocky River, OH; West Bloomfield, MI; and Lake Nona, FL

Local Store Marketing: The staff of Mount Pleasant, SC

Community Service: The staff of Aurora, CO

Quality: The staff of Charleston, SC

Store Appearance: The staff of Mount Pleasant, SC

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a part of Big Flavor Brands, the food service division of Starpoint Brands, a family of trusted companies affiliated with United Franchise Group, whose members represent the very best in their industries and the mark of quality for customers, providing the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.