The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Grow in the Western U.S.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a leading fast casual restaurant concept, is growing its brand footprint in the Western U.S. with 13 new locations planned to open in five states throughout the region. This surge in franchise development is fueled by momentum from the brand’s remarkable performance in 2022, which was the most successful year in its company history.

As part of this new development, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened its first-ever California location in San Diego just last month and plans to open five additional locations, including one in Santa Ana, one in Rancho Cucamonga, and three in the Sacramento area before the end of the year. The brand will also make entry into Arizona and Oregon with locations planned for Scottsdale and Bend, respectively, both of which are slated to open in summer of 2023. Additionally, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has a second Arizona location in the pipeline set to open in Gilbert, as well as its first-ever Washington location in Puyallup, and will continue its growth in Nevada with three locations planned for the Las Vegas Valley.

“Last year was a banner year for our brand and positioned us for the tremendous growth we’re already experiencing in this first quarter of 2023,” says Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “This year, our focus remains on strategically growing our nationwide footprint in key markets throughout the country and we’re excited to bring The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to more states in the West region.”

The new and developing locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington are part of a robust development pipeline that The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has generated, totaling 280 locations to be opened in the next several years. The brand plans to open 20+ restaurants in 2023 and has over 50 locations in active development to further expand its footprint in states like Maryland, California, and Texas. Envisioning even more growth in 2023, the brand is also targeting development in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest regions.

“The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has established itself as a leader in the increasingly popular Mediterranean food category, offering consumers an elevated experience while still being an accessible and convenient option. Our accelerated growth is a testament to the quality of our product and the operational excellence of our franchise owners, and we look forward to serving more communities this year and beyond,” adds Andersen.

Known for authentically prepared dishes created from classic family recipes, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the Starpoint Brands constellation of trusted companies at the top of their industries. Starpoint Brands operate within the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, giving them access to the unmatched resources and expertise of a global network backed by over three decades in the franchise industry.