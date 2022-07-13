The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Named Top New and Emerging Franchise

With impressive growth reflecting the continued popularity of its fresh and delicious cuisine, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 lists of the Top New and Emerging Franchises and The Best of Mediterranean Food Franchises. The brand was ranked 106 of 150 on the national magazine's annual list of the newest and hottest companies, (offering franchise opportunities since 2017) and it was also ranked second in The Best of Mediterranean Food category.



"This recognition is the result of our franchisees' continued commitment to serving great food with exceptional hospitality," said Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. "It also shows the success of the heart-healthy, delicious Mediterranean diet, which more and more people are turning to. We also carved out a niche as a fine fast casual restaurant where your meal, prepared made-to-order, is served with real cutlery to your table by our team, elevating the dining experience."



Growth has been strong this year at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. It has 24 units open, and counting, including 18 franchised units and a big goal to roll out many more before the end of the year. In addition, more than 100 franchise locations are in various stages of development: a validation of the concept's popularity and success, especially for those driving the rising tide of online searches, "Greek food" and "Mediterranean diet".



"This growth shows how the brand is connecting with consumers," Andersen says. "Our vision is to eat and live life deliciously. It all comes back to simple, fresh ingredients prepared with love, and doing it every day."



This is the 43rd year that Entrepreneur magazine has ranked the top performing franchises for its annual Franchise 500 as part of its continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Featured companies were assessed across multiple data points including size and growth, costs and fees, training and support, financial strength and stability, and brand strength.



Liane Caruso, Entrepreneur magazine's Senior Vice President of Franchising, said the magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises list "not only highlights some of the hottest companies in the franchise business, but underscores that creativity and innovation are alive and well in 2022. Each year approximately 300 brands begin franchising their concepts, showcasing the incredible diversity, opportunity, and accessibility that exists for today's entrepreneur."