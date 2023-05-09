Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Names Angelo Freites VP of Operations

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill announced that it has appointed Angelo Freites to Vice President of Operations. The brand, which experienced its most successful year in company history in 2022, has continued its rapid growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2023, opening two new locations and expanding its footprint into California for the first time. In his new role as Vice President of Operations, Freites will drive operational excellence for The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, ensuring customer experience satisfaction, unit-level profitability and sales growth, and franchise owner success.

“We are so pleased to welcome Angelo to our growing team to oversee our operations at this exciting time in our brand story,” says Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “Angelo brings with him a wealth of knowledge in restaurant franchise operations, with a career spanning more than four decades. With The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in position for exponential growth in the coming years, we’re excited to tap into Angelo’s vast expertise and leverage his unique strengths that will further the success of our brand.”

Angelo Freites has had an extensive career in the restaurant and franchising space, with over 40 years of experience serving in various capacities. He has worked his way up from a dishwasher to becoming CEO of a large QSR brand. His experience spans all levels of restaurant site development, management, and operations, and he has owned several leading QSR restaurants as a multi-unit franchisee, including Wendy’s, Checkers Drive-In and Popeyes. In recent years, Angelo has shifted his focus to consulting with emerging and established restaurant brands on every aspect of their business – from Strategic Planning, operations and Executive Mentoring to marketing and branding.

“The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill immediately captured my attention as a stand-out concept in its category, defining a niche in the ‘fine fast casual’ space and leading the way in its food and customer experience,” said Freites. “I’m so excited to join this concept at a pivotal point in its journey and leverage my expertise to streamline and enhance its operations during what will continue to be a significant growth phase for the brand. Not to mention, I Iove the great tasting food!”

Additionally, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has welcomed back Tricia Rowe to its franchise support team as a trainer-business advisor where she will report to David Espin, Manager of New Restaurant Openings. Originally hired as a manager to help hire and train the staff at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Palm Beach Gardens, Rowe rejoins The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill as the brand plans to open more than 20 restaurants in 2023 and make entry into six new states, with over 50 locations in active development. In her new role, Rowe will leverage The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s enhanced training protocols to support all aspects of new restaurant openings and position franchise owners and team members for success.

Known for authentically prepared dishes created from classic family recipes, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a member of the Starpoint Brands family of trusted companies, a division of United Franchise Group (UFG) representing the very best in their industries.