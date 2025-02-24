The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, the award-winning restaurant specializing in classic Mediterranean fare with a modern twist, is now open at 3965 Alton Parkway, Suite B, in Westpark. The restaurant is owned and operated by experienced entrepreneur Dany Askar and his family, who are focused on delivering delicious food with legendary service.

“It’s rare to find food that’s both healthy and flavorful, but both of these qualities come together deliciously at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill,” said Askar, who also owns another location of the brand in Santa Ana. “I love bringing smiles to people’s faces with good food, and I’m excited to begin serving the Westpark community.”

The fast-casual Mediterranean eatery elevates convenient dining with an extensive selection of fresh, authentic dishes that fulfill the brand’s mission to Live Your Life Deliciously. Using recipes passed down for generations, the menu includes popular classics like The Great Greek Gyro and Australian lamb, steak, garlic shrimp or chicken Souvlaki plates, all prepared in-house using high-quality ingredients. Many old favorites get a Mediterranean twist, like Feta Fries, named for the Greek cheese that tops them.

Entrees can be complemented by fresh Greek salads and four house-made dips, including Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip), and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper). Customizable selections include the Classic Greek Salad or Rice Bowl with Gyro meat, salmon, and more. Guests can add the perfect finishing touch with desserts like Baklava, Baklava Ice Cream and Mom’s Rice Pudding.

Planners of large parties, events, and meetings can serve attendees a catering menu offering build-your-own Gyros and Souvlaki Skewers accompanied by buttery Rice Pilaf, crisp Greek Salad, savory dips and delectable desserts.

“Everything on the menu is delicious, and I suggest that our guests try every meal,” Askar said, “but I personally love the authentic Gyro Plate and Grilled Steak and Shrimp Souvlaki mix, which comes with Rice Pilaf, fresh Greek Salad, French Fries or Feta Fries, Tzatziki and Pita.”

Askar has over 20 years of business management experience and earned a bachelor’s degree in business and computer information systems at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. In addition to the two restaurants, he owns other retail stores and properties. The new restaurant’s general manager has more than 27 years’ experience in cooking and restaurant management, and Askar has assembled a team of 22 motivated employees.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Irvine seats 50 guests in the dining room and 36 on the patio and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant offers free delivery through its website as well as free catering setups and Wi-Fi.