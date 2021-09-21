Greek from Greece Café Debuts Fifth New York Location

Greek from Greece (gfg) Café, the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, recently opened its fifth New York location at 100 Purchase Street in Rye. This is gfg’s 27th location and the third location to open so far this year with 11 additional locations in development.

Located in a mixed retail area near the Rye train station with heavy foot traffic, the 1900-square-foot storefront has approximately 20 indoor seats and outdoor seating for 60. The space features a large outdoor patio area and a small playground for children.

“Our grab-and-go and café items are ideally suited for train commuters, and our comfortable dining room offers a great respite for travelers,” says the founder and CEO of gfg Café. “New York has been incredibly receptive to our authentic Greek food and coffee, and we’re already seeing great success at the Rye location.”

Known for its delicious Greek cuisine imported directly from Greece, gfg Café’s Rye location offers freshly made breakfast, lunch and dessert items including breakfast sandwiches, freshly baked pastries, yogurt parfaits, fruit salads and 15 different types of traditional Greek pies.

“Gfg is the leading brand in the Greek fast-casual cuisine, but it also has innumerable benefits for franchisees,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “With the brand’s flexible footprint, low-cost conversion opportunities can dramatically increase ROI. This location’s early success demonstrates how successful franchisees can be opening a gfg in a train station, airport, mall or campus. Franchisees have a unique opportunity to invest in this rapidly growing brand right now, given that prime real estate is available for a low price like we’ve never seen before.”

Gfg Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting additional markets across the country and internationally.