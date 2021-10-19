Greek from Greece Café Opens First Franchise Restaurant in Philadelphia

Greek from Greece (gfg) Café, the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, recently opened its first franchise restaurant in Philadelphia, located at 107 N 33rd Street near Drexel University. This is gfg’s second location in Pennsylvania after the first opened in Kennett Square earlier this year. The new restaurant is the third location to open in 2021 alone with 11 additional locations in development.

“We want the Philly location to usher in an era of food, fun and parea, which is a Greek term for a group of friends who regularly gather to share their life experiences, philosophies and ideas,” says Dimitri Gouliaberis, gfg Café franchisee. “Drexel’s students will find gfg as the perfect hideaway from the hustle of academic life, professionals will enjoy delicious and quick food, and most importantly, all will have the ability to enjoy dining and coffee the way it was meant to be enjoyed – with others.”

“We’re excited to open a second location in the state of Pennsylvania and are already seeing great success,” says the founder and CEO of gfg Café. “We’re confident the lively Philadelphia community will love our authentic Greek cuisine, and we will become a go-to spot for grab-and-go food and coffee for the locals.”

Known for its delicious Greek cuisine imported directly from Greece, gfg Café’s Philadelphia location offers freshly made breakfast, lunch and dessert items including breakfast sandwiches, freshly baked pastries, yogurt parfaits, fruit salads and 15 different types of traditional Greek pies.

“Gfg is the perfect concept to be near, or even inside, a college campus, mall kiosk or food court or airport given its incredibly flexible footprint and hoodless, ventless concept,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, gfg’s franchise development partner. “Low-cost conversion opportunities can dramatically increase ROI for franchisees interested in taking over an existing space that recently closed down in a food hall or other kiosk-style model.”

Gfg also recently attended the 2021 International Franchise Expo where the brand’s successful booth welcomed crowds eager to learn more about the hoodless, ventless concept, flexible footprint and authentic Greek cuisine.



Gfg Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting additional markets across the country and internationally.