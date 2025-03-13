Green Is Possible releases to the fast food (QSR) market a patented, revolutionizing packaging designed to cut down on the 800 million pieces of litter attributed to their operations with the announced launch of The Enviro Tray.

“We look forward to bringing our 30 years of experience supplying all major airlines worldwide with their inflight catering requirements,” says Zine Badissy, President & Founder- Global Inflight Products (GIP, Parent). “In bringing this expertise to the QSR market, we seek to partner with you so you can assume a leadership role within this environmental imperative. The Enviro Tray line of products, crafted specifically for the Quick Service Restaurant, is a natural extension of our success history in addressing these challenges.”

If you are intrigued or even perhaps ready to discuss customizing the shape/size, and branding elements for your version of the Enviro Tray, -Click To Request Info-. We can arrange to meet and formulate the best approach for your requirements.