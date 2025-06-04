Summer has arrived at Greenlane, which brings expanded seasonal offerings with the introduction of its first-ever side salads, along with several new limited-time items to shake up the drive-thru experience. Available now at all three Tampa locations, these seasonal offerings are carefully crafted by Greenlane’s culinary team, led by Chris Kern, introducing summer-inspired flavors while staying true to Greenlane’s signature mix of crave-worthy favorites.

“We change our menu with the seasons, and this summer is all about fresh flavors and added variety,” said Chris Kern, Greenlane co-founder and president. “These new side salads give guests more ways to customize their meals or enjoy them as a stand-alone option.”

New Summer Side Salads:

Caprese Salad : Juicy Florida tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, nut-free pesto, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette

: Juicy Florida tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, nut-free pesto, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette Italian Pasta Salad : Cavatappi pasta, roasted red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives in zesty house-made Italian vinaigrette

: Cavatappi pasta, roasted red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, and Kalamata olives in zesty house-made Italian vinaigrette Greenlane Goddess Pasta Salad: Cucumber, tomato, red onion, and feta tossed in a signature Greenlane Goddess dressing

Limited-Time Summer Features:

Summer BBQ Salad or Wrap : Turkey burnt ends, baked beans, pickled onions, Cheddar Jack cheese and crispy corn-tortilla strips tossed in a house-made tangy BBQ ranch served over a romaine and slaw mix

: Turkey burnt ends, baked beans, pickled onions, Cheddar Jack cheese and crispy corn-tortilla strips tossed in a house-made tangy BBQ ranch served over a romaine and slaw mix Lemon Blueberry Cookie : A tart and chewy treat with natural lemon flavor and wild blueberries

: A tart and chewy treat with natural lemon flavor and wild blueberries Spicy Pineapple Lemonade or Tea: A sweet-heat blend of pineapple and chipotle, available as lemonade or slow-brewed iced tea

Since launching in 2023, Greenlane has been redefining the drive-thru model with chef-driven recipes, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to making healthy food choices more accessible. The brand has already become a local favorite in Tampa and is now gearing up for further expansion in Tampa and across Central Florida.

“At Greenlane, we make it easy for people to eat well without compromise,” said Erica Spector Wishnow, Greenlane co-founder and CEO. “We believe convenience shouldn’t come at the cost of flavor or quality, and our growing fan base is proof that people are hungry for something better.”

In addition to Kern and Spector Wishnow, Greenlane’s additional co-founders are key figures who bring national influence and industry expertise. Among the believers in Greenlane’s vision is NFL legend and Tampa local Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t just invest, but left a major endorsement deal to become an ambassador for the brand. Also behind the brand is Chris Burch, a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor known for building and scaling brands like Tory Burch, Voss Water and Guggenheim Partners.