Greenlane, the Tampa Bay–born drive-thru redefining fast food with fresh, flavorful salads and wraps, is set to open its fourth location on Monday, September 8 at 19099 Wingshooter Way in Lutz, Fla. The new restaurant marks the brand’s first expansion into Pasco County.

The Lutz store will continue Greenlane’s mission of offering healthy, flavorful, and filling salads at accessible price points. Since launching in 2023, Greenlane has become Tampa’s convenient destination for satisfying and nutritious meals that are built to order with scratch-made ingredients. By pairing delicious, fresh food with a drive-thru model that delivers both speed and quality, the brand has gained strong traction. Greenlane now operates four locations – Tampa, St. Petersburg, West Tampa, and the new 1,300-square-foot Lutz store – continuing its expansion across Central Florida. A second location in Lutz, 24823 State Road 54, is slated to open in late 2025.

Fueling this momentum are several high-profile believers in the brand. Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneer and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is not only a Greenlane investor, but an active brand ambassador known to make surprise appearances at the restaurants, working the drive-thru window to surprise customers. The company also has the backing of renowned entrepreneur Chris Burch, known for building and scaling global brands like Tory Burch, Voss Water, and Guggenheim Partners. Visionary co-founders Erica Spector Wishnow, chief executive officer, and Chris Kern, president, lead the way with scaling the brand and a mission-driven approach. The support of this powerhouse team of leaders and investors reinforces what makes Greenlane special, from its reimagined drive-thru model to its seasonal menu changes.

Always fresh in flavor and variety, Greenlane’s menu changes quarterly, with a rotating selection of limited-time cookies, drinks, and inventive salads and wraps. Timed with the Lutz debut and the kickoff of football season, Greenlane is unveiling its fall seasonal offerings available at all four locations beginning September 4 through December 7. The Gronk channels the spirit of a loaded baked potato, with roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, smoky bacon, green onions, and cheddar jack cheese, all tossed in their signature Greenlane Goddess dressing. The Gronk is available as a salad and a wrap and starts at $8.99 with protein add-ons additional. Also available as a fall limited-time-offer is the fall favorite return of Greenlane’s Caramel Apple Pie Cookie and two refreshing new drinks, Caramel Apple Lemonade and Caramel Apple Tea.

“We’re excited to bring Greenlane to Pasco County and give even more Tampa Bay residents an easy way to enjoy food that’s both fresh and satisfying,” said Wishnow. “The Lutz store, paired with the launch of The Gronk, is a fun way to celebrate how fast our community is growing and how much appetite there is for a healthier choice on the go.”

A grand opening event for the Lutz store is on the way a few weeks after doors open, with the official date to be announced soon. Guests can look forward to a day of entertainment, giveaways, and surprises, including gift cards for the first arrivals and drive-thru prizes.

The new store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For updates, follow Greenlane on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @GoGreelane or visit GoGreenlane.com.