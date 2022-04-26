Greenwood Village Sushi Co. to Join Denver's Grange Hall

Grange Hall, Chef Troy Guard’s Denver Food Hall, welcomes their newest stall, Greenwood Village Sushi Co. to an already stellar culinary lineup, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. All hand-picked by Guard, Sushi Co. joins Bubu, Crack Shack, Uptown & Humboldt, Xatrucho, Eiskaffee and Little Dry Creek Brewery.

Says Guard, “I’ve loved seeing what the guys at Cherry Hills Sushi Co. have been doing since their first restaurant opened years ago, and we’re so excited about having them join us at Grange Hall. It’s been a tough couple years in this industry, especially with staffing and shortages, and we are stoked to have a presence from an established and revered brand like Sushi Co. to help us continue to build our community space.”



Already a staple in the Cherry Hills and Park Hill neighborhoods, Sushi Co. brings their curated collection of minimalist yet flavorful sushi, presented in made-to-order hand-rolls and creative sashimi form, to Greenwood Village.

Says Sushi Co. Owner, Bradford Kim, “We are very excited that Sushi Co. has grown from a single location in Cherry Hills Village six years ago to the fourth location in Grange Hall opening up soon. The pandemic put a strain on all of us the past couple of years but we fought through and survived with all of our staff intact. We are grateful that our regulars come from all parts of the Denver metro area and Grange Hall is the perfect location for our clients who live south of Denver to experience what Sushi Co. is all about–handrolls with a side of conversation.”

Cherry Hills Sushi Co.’s menu is elegant in its simplicity, with a mission to source only the highest quality fish. The menu items will often change with what looks best at the market or is freshest that day. Being a hand-roll bar, Cherry Hills Sushi will roll each order as it is received, so guests’ sushi is never sitting in the window and losing its shape or flavor.