Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill announced that CEO Greg Willman has notified the board of his intent to retire from his executive role at Naf Naf Grill.

Willman joined Naf Naf in 2019 as the brand’s first franchisee, bringing the fast-casual Middle Eastern concept to Indianapolis and Carmel, Indiana, where Mr. Willman resides. He was named CEO and appointed to the Board of Directors in 2020, later becoming Board Chair.

Under his leadership, Naf Naf has experienced consistent growth and national recognition. “I’ve enjoyed my time at Naf Naf immensely and I am very excited about the brand’s future,” said Willman. “I look forward to working with the board and our team over the next two months, in an advisory capacity, to support Grady in this new, well-deserved, role. Thereafter, I will remain active as a board member and investor in the company.”

“I am humbled and excited to be named as the interim CEO of Naf Naf Holdings, LLC.”- said Metoyer. “I look forward to working with Greg, the board and our team in creating a seamless hand-off of the CEO role and smooth continuation of the strong momentum in the brand”.

Metoyer is a finance and operations leader with over 25 years of executive level experience in the food and beverage industry with eight years as the CFO of Naf Naf. Prior to Naf Naf, he was Vice President of Finance for Sysco and the Executive Vice President of SYGMA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sysco. Metoyer also served as Vice President of Finance and Administration for Food Brand, LLC, a restaurant company that owned and operated over 100 fast casual restaurants mostly in malls and airports.