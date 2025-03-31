Gregorys Coffee, the NYC-born specialty coffee roaster and leader in innovation, celebrated its 50th shop opening in Woodfield, IL this past December. Gregorys Coffee has quickly surpassed 50 locations to date, with 4 more cafes open as of March, and on track to open 58 shops by the end of 2025.

What began as a family-run business by Founder and CEO Greg Zamfoits and his father, Gregorys is an exemplary model of quality and convenience. A born and raised New Yorker, Greg made the pivot from law school to opening the first Gregorys cafe in 2006 after noticing a void in the market for a specialty coffee roaster that could deliver what New Yorkers were looking for: quality, efficiency, consistency, and of course, good coffee. Whether it’s rush hour or a lunch time lull, Gregorys brews fresh coffee every 30 minutes and is committed to getting customers in and out in under 4 minutes – and under 7 for specialty orders. Two of Gregorys’ New Jersey cafes currently offer a drive-thru experience, further establishing the brand’s commitment to blend quality service with convenience. Gregorys’ 6th cafe in New Jersey opened in March, marking the brand’s 54th location. New cafes are currently brewing nationwide for “Gregulars” to enjoy the brand’s innovative coffee offerings and more across Florida, Texas, Chicago, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and California, with more to be announced.

“When we opened our first cafe in 2006, I never imagined we’d grow to over 50 locations,” said Gregory Zamfotis, Founder and CEO. “From the start, our vision has been to redefine the coffee experience—blending quality, convenience, and creativity. By staying attuned to what today’s coffee drinkers want, we’ve been able to scale strategically, both in our locations and menu offerings. We have ambitious plans for growth, and none of it would be possible without deeply understanding our customers and continuously pushing the boundaries in a competitive industry.”

At the forefront of its expansion, Gregorys Coffee continues to innovate its offerings, keeping ahead of industry trends while elevating the customer experience.

In November 2024, the brand removed upcharges on dairy-free milk, making almond, oat, and soy options more accessible at no additional cost. Gregorys continues expanding its dairy-free and vegan offerings across beverages, food, and treats, providing options for all dietary preferences.

In January 2025, Gregorys entered the functional beverage space with ENER-G, a plant-based energy drink made from real fruit. With 160mg of caffeine and just 10-15 calories, ENER-G sets Gregorys apart as the only NYC cafe to launch its own energy drink, now available in two bold flavors at all 50+ locations.

Gregorys continues to embrace evolving cultural trends, catering to the growing demand for fruit-forward coffees with seasonal creations like strawberry matchas, chocolate-strawberry lattes, cherry blossom lattes, and citrus espresso tonics. Its smoothie lineup offers innovative options, including a nutrient-rich blend with sea moss gel and coconut yogurt, as well as a protein-packed coffee, banana, and almond butter smoothie for a satisfying energy boost.

All new beverage launches are available on Gregorys Coffee menus nationwide.

To celebrate its 50th shop opening milestone, Gregorys Coffee is hosting a socially-driven initiative kicking off the week of April 7, inviting coffee lovers to participate in a digital Gregorys-inspired Bingo game. Participants who engage in the challenge and complete it are eligible to win free coffee, exclusive Gregorys merch, and a $500 gift card. Themed challenges include snapping a photo in front of a Gregorys cafe, buying a coffee for your BFF, signing up for the Gregorys’ app and more.