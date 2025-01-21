Gregorys Coffee, the NYC-born specialty coffee roaster and leader in innovation, announces the launch of ENER-G; a variety of new clean energy drink offerings to supplement its extensive menu.

Two refreshing ENER-G flavors will be added to Gregorys menus across all 50+ locations nationwide: Blue Steel (blue spirulina, lime, mint, blueberries) and Island Bolt (passionfruit, guava, orange). The refreshing sparkling drink is ideal for an early morning boost of energy, afternoon pick-me-up or pre/post-workout beverage. The launch marks an exciting milestone for the brand as they continue to expand into new categories, specifically the functional beverage market. Some highlights of the health-conscious drink include:

Clean Caffeine: ENER-G uses a plant-based extract for its 160mg of caffeine

Refreshingly Real: ENER-G uses a base with real fruit for flavoring, containing no artificial flavors or colors

No added sugar: Sucralose and Taurine emulate the energy taste consumers love without serving them added sugar

Low Calorie: Gregorys ENER-G drinks are 10-15 calories, setting them apart from sugar-filled, calorie-dense competitors

“At Gregorys Coffee, innovation and meeting our customers’ evolving needs have always been at the heart of what we do,” said Gregory Zamfotis, Founder and CEO of Gregorys Coffee. “The idea for ENER-G took shape during my trips to the West Coast while opening new stores. Seeing how fast-paced lifestyles demand functional solutions, it became clear this was a natural next step for Gregorys. This launch marks an exciting milestone-not just a pivotal growth opportunity, but a chance to offer our customers a clean, high-quality energy drink from a brand they already know and trust.”

Gregorys Coffee will now have ENER-G as part of their extensive cafe menu, where something for everyone is offered. First time visitors and “Gregulars” alike can enjoy coffee staples, rotating seasonal specials, matcha, teas, smoothies, juices, and an assortment of daily fresh baked pastries and grab-and-go breakfast items. From drinks to food, Gregorys proudly serves a selection of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. In November 2024, Gregorys Coffee also eliminated upcharges for dairy-free milk, making their beverages more accessible to a diverse range of customers. ENER-G will do the same by providing a functional beverage for caffeine lovers looking for a tasty but still caffeine-inducing coffee alternative.

Customers can now get their hands on ENER-G at Gregorys Coffee cafes nationwide. This launch comes on the heels of the brand’s milestone opening of 50 shops, with more openings on the horizon across the U.S. for 2025.