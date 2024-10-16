Sidework has developed a dispenser that tackles the growing complexity of modern beverages, offering billions of drink variations with precision and ease. Launching nationwide across all Gregorys Coffee locations, the Sidework dispenser empowers Gregorys to serve everything from gourmet coffee to sparkling refreshers, and even energy drinks. With over 300 billion possible drink combinations-including variations for coffee, energy, milk, syrups, tea, liquors, carbonation, and more-the dispenser al-lows venues to deliver highly customized, high-margin beverages in under 10 seconds.

The demand for complex and highly customizable drinks represents a $67 billion mar-ket opportunity but comes with significant challenges, straining existing staff and operations. Venues struggle with customers’ changing needs, slower service times, and labor shortages all while trying to bolster market share. Moreover, adapting to these demands often requires costly store redesigns-something many operators can’t afford. The result is a pressing need for an accessible solution that reduces make times, intelligently and automatically handles customizations, fills the gap when stores need an extra set of hands, reduces wait times and enables venues to fully capitalize on the lucrative trend of personalized beverages. With Sidework, baristas can once again focus on delivering a personal, engaging customer experience.

Sidework’s product is the first all-encompassing beverage dispenser, offering a versatile solution that consolidates multiple drink categories into a single unit. Its compact design fits under most counters, combining refrigeration, carbonation, and dispensing. Baristas can focus on delighting customers because the dispenser is a one-stop solution whereas most systems are limited to specific drink categories, such as soda or cold brew.

Key features include:

36 fully refrigerated, self-cleaning ingredient slots and 8 external slots.

Drink quality is consistent with 1/20th of a fluid ounce accuracy.

Drinks are dispensed in under 10 seconds-more than three times faster than traditional methods.

Full point-of-sale integration with data reporting and analytics for real-time control and efficiency.

Seamless handling of drink modifiers and customizations, which allows for effort-less upsells and increasing average check sizes.

Quickly adapt to seasonal or specialty drinks without headaches or training frus-trations.

Setup, installation, and training in just one day.

“Our system addresses two fundamental challenges,” said Rishabh Kewalramani, co-founder and CEO of Sidework. “Customers demand complex and customizable drinks, and venues must meet that demand without overwhelming their staff. Side-work’s dispenser makes this possible by allowing baristas to focus on those often overlooked, but nonetheless important, human interactions while the technology han-dles the drink-making.”

Gregorys Coffee is at the forefront of this industry shift. They’re rolling out Sidework dispensers nationwide with plans to expand to all future locations. During its BETA phase, the Sidework dispenser served an average of 30,000 monthly drinks at Grego-rys Coffee locations.

“During peak hours, our baristas juggle hundreds of customers, each with unique preferences. Initially, I was skeptical about introducing Sidework, but it has trans-formed our operations,” said Gregory Zamfotis, CEO of Gregorys Coffee. “The dispenser handles drink orders fast and accurately, reducing wait times and order errors. We’ve not only improved our service quality but also enabled us to expand our menu to offer more options to our Gregulars. Sidework has been a stellar partner to us and we are looking forward to continued growth with them.”

The impact is clear: Sidework has helped Greogrys Coffee reach its business goals:

Expanded their menu through the addition of refreshers and energy drinks, which account for nearly a quarter of total drinks dispensed during the BETA phase

Standardized beverage taste across all existing and new locations, amounting to a ~75% decrease in mispours.

Reduced training time for new staff, assisting their nationwide expansion. On average, baristas are trained in 10 minutes and managers in 2 hours.

“In my 15 years of beverage experience, this is the best dispenser I’ve ever seen,” says Gifford Brown, CCO at Leahy.