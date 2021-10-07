Grotto Pizza Promotes Two to General Manager Roles

Grotto Pizza is announced that Anthony Brown and Patrick McDonough recently accepted key leadership positions at the fast-casual dining restaurant chain with twenty-three locations serving Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Anthony Brown will lead the team at Grotto Pizza Middletown (309 Auto Park Drive Middletown, Del.) and Patrick McDonough will manage Grotto Pizza Seaford (22925 Sussex Highway, Seaford, Del.).

A Newark resident, Anthony Brown first stated working at Grotto Pizza in 2017 with the intention of expanding his management experience in the restaurant industry. “There’s a great family feeling at Grotto – a boundless environment for myself as well as my team to continue to grow and thrive,” said Brown. “I've always enjoyed working in the Middletown area and have built solid relationships with a lot of the regulars and members of the local community. I enjoy seeing how much the town continues to grow and will play a key role in inviting the community to visit and dine with us at Grotto Pizza Middletown.”

Patrick McDonough is entering his fourteenth season working at Grotto Pizza. Pat shares, “I came for the pizza and pool tables in Grotto Newark - and I stayed for the great team, opportunities to travel around the state, and the experiences I get from working with people around not only the East coast, but from all over the world.” McDonough is originally from Newark and relocated to Sussex County in 2013. He looks forward to navigating the expanding Seaford market and hopes to increase business and enhance the dining experience for guests for Grotto Pizza.

“We’re fortunate to have a large number of talented, longtime employees at Grotto Pizza and are extremely pleased to welcome Anthony and Pat into their new General Manager roles at our Middletown and Seaford locations,” says Jeff Gosnear, Vice President of Grotto Pizza. “Both gentlemen will be managing teams in two high-volume markets in Delaware with complex demands for both front and back of the house dining services. They are team-players and confident leaders and will undoubtedly be successful in representing ‘the legendary taste’ to our customers.”