Grotto Pizza Promotes Tyler Willams and Esau Medrano

Grotto Pizza announced that Tyler Williams and Esau Medrano recently accepted key leadership roles at the fast-casual dining restaurant chain with 23 locations serving Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Tyler Williams will manage Grotto Pizza South Boardwalk (17 Surf Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.) and Esau Medrano will lead the team at Grotto Pizza South Bethany (34444 Coastal Hwy. Bethany Beach, Del.).

A Milford resident, Tyler started his Grotto Pizza journey in 2013 at the Grotto Pizza Main St. store in Newark, Del., and quickly climbed the ranks within the company. He’s worked at several locations throughout Delaware and made lasting connections and impressions with both coworkers and guests. For Williams, not only is Grotto Pizza the place he calls ‘work’ but it’s also the spot where he met his bride. “I met my wife a couple summers ago at South Boards while I was working the kitchen and she was serving,” says Williams. “It feels meant-to-be that I’m now the GM of the store where we first met and am now leading a team of staff working to provide top-notch guest experiences for the busy crowds that walk the boardwalk and enjoy the beach all summer long. Looking forward to a season of full dining rooms and busy counter service.”

A Cape grad and Milton native, Medrano has been a key member of the Grotto team for 13 years and counting. He was first introduced to Grotto Pizza by his brother who was working for the restaurant at the time and helped Esau land an interview. The team atmosphere is what he enjoys most about the vibe at Grotto and his personal motto is “alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Said Medrano, “The South Bethany area is a new market for me and I look forward to getting a great team onboard, as well as connecting with our existing staff and maximizing their strengths and customer service capabilities. Looking forward to a smooth and successful summer!”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the recent promotions of Tyler and Esau to General Manager roles,” says Jeff Gosnear, Vice President of Grotto Pizza. “They are each leading busy stores in our coastal market with increased demands on delivery, counter and dining room service. A strong leader is required in both stores. We feel confident in the skills and experience of both gentleman and wish them great success as we enter our busiest season at the beach.”