Groucho’s Deli, the long-standing sandwich chain known for its distinctive menu and strong community ties, announced today that it has surpassed 50,000 meals donated through its partnership with GiftAMeal, marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to giving back.

GiftAMeal is an innovative cause-marketing program that enables restaurant guests to make a difference simply by snapping a photo of their meal. Each photo shared through GiftAMeal funds a donation to a local food bank, helping to provide a meal’s worth of groceries to nearby individuals who face food insecurity. For added impact, guests who post their photo on social media trigger bonus donations.

“At Groucho’s, serving great food is just the beginning,” said Deric Rosenbaum, President of Groucho’s Deli. “Reaching 50,000 meals with GiftAMeal is a humbling reminder of what can happen when we empower guests to do more with their meal. This program brings our #TasteTheGood philosophy to life in a way that’s meaningful, measurable, and deeply local.”



The impact of these donations is felt directly in the communities Groucho’s Deli serves. Through GiftAMeal, guest photos help support local food banks including Golden Harvest Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Groucho’s Deli has been part of the GiftAMeal family since July 2023, steadily expanding its impact with every photo taken across its locations in the Carolinas. The GiftAMeal platform is active in over 1,000 restaurants and 44 states, continuing to grow thanks to mission-minded partners like Groucho’s, who make giving back part of their everyday business goal.

“Groucho’s Deli has been a standout partner from day one,” said Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. “They didn’t just adopt GiftAMeal – they championed it. Their enthusiasm, consistency, and deep care for their communities have helped fuel real impact. Hitting 50,000 meals is a milestone, but it’s also a reflection of the kind of leadership and heart that makes Groucho’s special.”



The photos behind those 50,000 meals capture more than food – they reflect moments of connection and joy. Guests have shared snapshots of kids proudly holding up menus, grandparents posing with GiftAMeal table tents, friends laughing over sandwiches, and families making memories together. Each image is a small reminder that doing good can be simple, social, and full of heart.