Growing Just Salad Opens in Harlem

Just Salad announced the grand opening of its new store in Harlem, New York—becoming the first fast-casual salad chain to open within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th Street, marks the company’s first location in Northern Manhattan, furthering the brand’s rapid U.S. expansion.

Just Salad is committed to making everyday health and sustainability craveable, rewarding and attainable for each new neighborhood that it enters. To celebrate the grand opening of its Harlem location, the brand will be offering the following in-store promotions to incentivize healthy, climate-conscious food choices:

$5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders in-store from Thursday, May 19 - Saturday, May 21 will receive a discounted $5 meal.

VIP Bowl Days: For two weeks following the grand opening, Just Salad will offer $5 meals for Reusable Bowl customers who purchase select meals in-store on Wednesdays.

With Just Salad’s signature Reusable Bowl Program, Harlem residents are invited to join the company’s effort to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing a bowl for $1 and will receive a free topping with every reuse. To further combat food waste, Harlem guests can purchase meals that would otherwise go to waste at a discounted price each night through Just Salad’s partnership with food surplus app, Too Good To Go.

Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - as well as the brand’s “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints. Just Salad’s menu additionally caters to a variety of diets and health preferences, including vegan, keto, gluten-free and paleo options.

“We are excited to bring our mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to Harlem residents,” says Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO of Just Salad. “As an NYC-founded brand, we’re extremely proud to be the first fast-casual salad chain to serve the Harlem community and look forward to being a part of this neighborhood for decades to come.”