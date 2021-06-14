Growing Pancheros Taps Joe Gale as Director of Franchise Development

A new Director of Franchise Development is in place for Pancheros focused on spreading the Burritos Better Built mantra across the county.

On Monday, the brand announced the appointment of Joe Gale to the post. Gale is leading the company’s franchise expansion strategy aimed at growing the Pancheros footprint in targeted U.S. regions.

Born, bred and still living in Pancheros’ home Iowa City market, Gale brings more than 20 years of relevant restaurant industry experience to the position. He spent the past two-plus decades with Coca-Cola, guiding sales directly with franchise brands and restaurant franchise owners. Gale has cultivated strong relationships directly with large multi-unit franchise operators in more than 20 states, providing him with a strong footing for the role with Pancheros.

“I have witnessed this amazing brand become a national leader in the fast-casual space being so close to it for so many years. I’ve always admired how Pancheros has carved out its place at the top of the category and I couldn’t be more proud to join the company,” says Gale, who freely admits that Pancheros has been his favorite restaurant to eat at since it first opened in the early 90s. “As a life-long Pancheros fan, I'm honored to be part of the team. I look forward to propelling growth in the near and long terms.”

In his new position, Gale is prioritizing multi-unit franchise development deals across the United States. He will engage new franchise prospects looking to diversify their portfolios with a leading brand such as Panchereos.

Building strong relationships and earning trust through a role like this is not new to Gale. Prior to Pancheros with Coca Cola, he managed sales relationships that included national and regional regional chains such as Dairy Queen, Arby’s, Popeyes and IHOP.

Gale’s addition to the Pancheros team comes at a very exciting time for the brand, as it continues to expand through new unit growth, including openings coming soon in Peoria, Moline IL, Bismarck, ND and Cherry Hills, NJ. Plus, there are multi-unit deals on the horizon, and nationwide store performance is strong. Pancheros is positioned well to partner with new multi-unit operators.

“Our future is bright with Joe joining our team because of his unique background and experience when it comes to building franchisee relationships,” adds Rodney Anderson, CEO and founder of Pancheros. “We’re excited to have him bring his sales background to our brand. He adds an expertise that stands to make a significant impact on our growth.”

Pancheros is positioned apart from other big-name burrito concepts because of its quality ingredients, fast service and burritos better built. The brand’s pursuit to build the perfect burrito dates back to 1992, when Pancheros founder Rodney Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. Since then, the brand has grown into 13 states with approximately 70 locations.