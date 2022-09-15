Growing Stalk & Spade Debuts Expanded Healthy Menu

Steele Brands, a Minnesota-based company founded by lifestyle and wellness entrepreneur Steele Smiley, announced that STALK & SPADE has debuted an expanded menu with a full line of new Healthy Lunch options. The new chef-crafted menu items include three salads, a Nashville Hot Chick’n sandwich and four sides. These new items add to an already robust menu of classic American grill favorites and is now available at STALK & SPADE locations in Wayzata and Edina, Minnesota and soon at their newest location in Minneapolis’ bustling North Loop neighborhood.

With a Grand Opening Day scheduled for Sept. 23, the STALK & SPADE North Loop location will be located in the brand-new Duffey Lofts building at 528 N. Washington Avenue, directly across the street from its sister brand, CRISP & GREEN. In celebration of opening, guests will have access to complimentary food from 10:30am – 1:00pm on Grand Opening Day. This will be the third location for STALK & SPADE, with 22 additional locations planned to open nationwide over the next year, beginning with Miami, Fla. this Winter.

“With the addition of our Healthy Lunch menu, STALK & SPADE is giving Americans an easy way to eat well at all times of the day,” said Steele Smiley, Founder and CEO of Steele Brands. “STALK & SPADE is the better-for-you and better-for-the-planet answer to the unhealthy fare offered by more than 190,000 fast food restaurants across the country. From a business standpoint, we are effectively adding a new daypart to our business. We built an industry-leading AUV (average unit volume) with our initial menu of plant-based burgers and chick’n. The addition of our Healthy Lunch options will help maximize performance for our STALK & SPADE franchisees.”

“The North Loop neighborhood is the perfect spot for the newest STALK& SPADE location,” says Kelly and David Backes, STALK & SPADE franchisees. The people that live and work in this area are sophisticated consumers that are conscious about the choices they make and the food they eat, but also want it to taste amazing! STALK & SPADE hits on all of the above.”

STALK & SPADE is the first 100% plant-based restaurant brought to scale through a franchise model with multi-state stores. STALK & SPADE launched in Spring 2021 with a menu that included burgers, chick’n sandwiches, nuggets, fries, and dairy-free frozen treats. The new, expanded menu introduces traditional lunch items that are also 100% plant-based and available all day including:

Buffalo Chick’n Salad

Chick’n Caesar Salad

Southwest Chick’n Salad

Coleslaw

Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich

Crispy Cauliflower wings in Traditional, Buffalo and Korean BBQ

In the rapidly growing plant-based industry, STALK & SPADE is leading the charge by offering accessible and convenient American favorites made entirely from plants; no animal products or animal byproducts are ever used.