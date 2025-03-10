Franchise FastLane, the #1 franchise acceleration and development company, has partnered with Sourdough & Co. to help the emerging franchise concept rise to the top of its segment. The announcement marks a milestone for Franchise FastLane as its first-ever fast-casual food partnership.

With a mission to drive responsible franchise growth, Franchise FastLane rigorously evaluates all brands that apply to be in the FastLane, selecting only a handful of standout concepts for its exclusive portfolio. Sourdough & Co. earned its place due to its simple business model, consistent growth in past years, low waste focus, and premium-quality menu offerings—making it an ideal brand for accelerated growth.

Founded in El Dorado Hills by Nick Singh, Sourdough & Co. has built a loyal following with its signature sourdough: “the bread with benefits.” Made fresh daily and known for its health-conscious properties, this artisanal bread serves as the foundation for a diverse menu featuring top-quality meats, fresh produce, and premium soups. In addition to its storefronts featuring modern restaurant designs, Sourdough & Co. offers franchise owners the chance to leverage additional revenue streams including a loyalty program, 3rd party delivery services partnerships, and catering. Now with 80+ locations across seven states, Sourdough & Co. is positioned to take its national expansion to the next level with the expertise of Franchise FastLane.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Franchise FastLane as we embark on our most ambitious expansion yet,” said Nick Singh, founder of Sourdough & Co. “Their comprehensive support, proven systems, and deep industry connections make them the perfect partner to help us scale Sourdough & Co. at a pace we couldn’t achieve alone. With their support, we’re poised to bring our high-quality, naturally better™ sourdough experience to more communities than ever before.”

Founded in 2018 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after the duo experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading their own brand. Over the last seven years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 25 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool service. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added workshops like the MasterMind Classes. With each new partnership, brands aren’t just growing—they’re thriving in the FastLane.

“Sourdough & Co. has already carved out a niche in the competitive sandwich space with its high-quality ingredients and strong customer appeal,”said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. “As one of the first restaurant brands in our portfolio, we have full confidence in their leadership and vision. With their ambitious growth goals and our expertise in franchise acceleration, we’re excited to help them expand their footprint and reach new markets.”

Franchise FastLane is the ultimate solution for franchise growth, offering turnkey solutions that empower brands. With a proven, time-tested methodology, Franchise FastLane rigorously vets franchisors and prioritizes brand health assessments to ensure only high-quality, trustworthy brands join the FastLane. By handling the heavy lifting—lead generation, consultant management, and franchise sales—Franchise FastLane allows franchisors to focus on running their business.