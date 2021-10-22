Grub Burger Bar to Close All Stores on October 25 for Training

Fast-casual chain Grub Burger Bar will close all 19 locations on Monday, October 25 to focus on operational training.

The brand known for chef-crafted burgers, homemade sauces and freshly baked buns will also give all 700 hourly and salaried employees across Texas; Ga.; La.; and Fla. the evening off beginning at 6 p.m. to rest and enjoy time with friends and family. This is the first time in the chain’s nine-year history that the brand has opted to close all locations outside of a national holiday.

“Grub is about people first,” says founder and CEO Jimmy Loup. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we’re quite serious about our people and our customers. After a tumultuous last two years, we’re excited to have the opportunity to reset our operations and give our Grubsters a well-deserved night off before we head into a busy year-end.”

Grub was founded on the purpose of helping motivated people achieve their dreams. In addition to flexible scheduling and competitive pay, Grub has an extensive training program and a unique #youdoyou vibe.