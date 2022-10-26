GRUBBRR Acquires Digital Platform GetNoble, Inc.

GRUBBRR, an industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, today announced its acquisition of GetNoble, Inc (Noble), the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences. This strategic acquisition provides Noble with the resources to expand its mobile and time-based ordering capabilities and enables GRUBBRR to venture deeper into the sports and entertainment verticals.

Noble’s omnichannel ordering technology allows guests to order and pay for food and drinks at their favorite venues, stadiums, and events without missing a minute of the action. Guests can order and pay for bar and concession items by native app, web-link / QR code for app-less ordering, and text via chatbot. Patrons can choose their desired pick-up or delivery locations, and pay and tip via Venmo, Apple Pay, or credit card. In addition, Noble’s platform enables patrons to schedule orders ahead of time such as arrival, intermission, or halftime.

“We see that GRUBBRR is at the forefront of self-ordering technologies and automation, and as we searched for a strategic partner to help our growth, we wanted to collaborate with a business whose goals and mission align so deeply with our own,” says Varun Pathak, President and CEO at Noble. “We are excited to see how both companies will continue to evolve as we work to shape the future of commerce together.”

Entertainment venues across the country have turned to Noble to streamline operations and provide a better guest experience.

“Noble has demonstrated tremendous value with their time-based mobile ordering product,” says Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Their capabilities are a great complement to GRUBBRR’s existing tech stack, and this partnership allows us to explore the sports and entertainment verticals in a more robust way. We are excited to bring Noble into the GRUBBRR family.”

Like GRUBBRR, Noble’s feature set saves operators time and money while also providing a better experience for guests. Together, GRUBBRR and Noble hope to revolutionize the entertainment industry and refine the ordering experience for operators and patrons alike.