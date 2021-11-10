GRUBBRR Names Noel Marsden New Chief Finance Officer

GRUBBRR, the commerce automation company at the forefront of self-ordering technologies, has just announced that Noel Marsden will be coming on as the new Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Noel joins the GRUBBRR team with a breadth of experience in corporate finance, treasury, and financial planning and analysis with both public and private companies.

“The responsibilities of a CFO are twofold,” Marsden explains. “First, and arguably most important, is leading people. It is my responsibility to unite people, both internal and external, around the story of GRUBBRR. The technical aspects of the job follow suit, such as accounting, FP&A and treasury”

Marsden is tasked with managing all aspects of finance at GRUBBRR, though his immediate responsibility is raising money to execute GRUBBRR’s extensive growth plan. GRUBBRR is currently targeting Series B funding, and Marsden is leading the charge by delivering the message on the growth potential of GRUBBRR solutions and serving as the point person for all potential investors.

“GRUBBRR is 6 months away from exploding,” Marsden says. “It is my job to make sure investors see the vision and the tremendous investment opportunity GRUBBRR presents.”

“GRUBBRR is currently in hyper-growth mode,” CEO Sam Zietz explains. “Bringing Noel on ensures that GRUBBRR will continue to expand at an exponential rate, and start developing a stronger presence within the enterprise technology space.” With the announcement of recent partnerships with best-in-class brands, including Samsung, Verifone, and PAR, GRUBBRR is emerging as the key player in the self-ordering solutions space.

Prior to GRUBBRR, Marsden served as the Chief Financial Officer at a financial services company specializing in short term working capital solutions. Marsden was also President and CFO of CareCloud, a SAAS technology platform provider for high-growth medical groups. Prior to CareCloud, Marsden was SVP CFO of Services and Treasurer of Brightstar, a multibillion dollar subsidiary of SoftBank.

Marsden graduated from Michigan State University with a BS in computer engineering, and later earned his MBA from Purdue with a focus on finance and operations. During his time at Purdue, Marsden was invited to participate in the school’s Innovation Realization lab where he first discovered the connections between the technology and business worlds.

At GRUBBRR, Marsden serves as a bridge between the business and technology worlds, tasked with telling the story of how GRUBBRR exists within both. “I’m very excited about the position here at GRUBBRR,” Marsden says. “GRUBBRR is changing the way commerce is transacted globally, and to be a part of this innovation is a tremendous opportunity.”

Marsden brings to GRUBBRR a profound expertise in developing relationships and will be telling the story of GRUBBRR to investors and employees alike as GRUBBRR embarks onto the next stage of company growth.