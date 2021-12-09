GRUBBRR to Offer Free Samsung Kiosks to Operators

GRUBBRR, the industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, is giving back this holiday season by providing free employees to restaurants that are struggling to survive amid the labor shortage.

GRUBBRR is committed to providing free employees in the form of the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR to all qualified restaurant operators looking to keep their doors open this holiday season. By providing this free kiosk employee, GRUBBRR is enabling restaurants to deploy a dynamic labor solution that is more efficient than traditional employees and is proven to decrease operating costs, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience.

The Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR provides a comprehensive solution to the labor shortage and the increasing operating costs of the food services industry. Deploying kiosks allows operators to shift staff resources to improve other functions of the restaurant. For example, replacing a cashier with a kiosk in a quick service restaurant allows that staffer to be moved to the production line, thereby increasing throughput and driving more revenue.

In addition, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR is affordable, easy to install, and customizable to any business. Kiosks always show up, don't call in sick, always upsell, and are ready to work 24/7, even on the holidays.

Implementing kiosks also allows restaurants to streamline efficiency, leading to a reduction in average transaction time. Self-ordering kiosks minimize human contact, eliminate ordering errors, and allow businesses to implement integrations, such as loyalty programs and discount codes that reward consumers.

Unfortunately for restaurant operators, this trend is expected to worsen throughout the holiday season, just as demand for goods and services is predicted to increase. With over 110,000 U.S. restaurants closed since the beginning of the pandemic, the labor shortage is devastating an industry already fraught with razor-thin profit margins and high closure rates.

By providing restaurants with this kiosk employee, GRUBBRR is saving the holidays by ensuring that restaurant operators can not only survive, but thrive amid the labor shortage. To qualify for the promotion, operators must have 10 or more open locations within the quick service restaurant industry. Those that quality will receive the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR, which includes hardware and software, for a complimentary 60-day no obligation trial.