GRUBBRR, a leader in self-ordering technology and automation solutions for the restaurant industry, announced its latest initiative, the GRUBBRR Guarantee. With this bold move, GRUBBRR is putting its money where its tech is and demonstrating its commitment to driving results for clients by offering a guarantee on the return on investment (ROI) of its solutions and demonstrating why they’re a top choice in the digital ordering space. GRUBBRR is so confident in the power of its technology to deliver positive results that it’s willing to back it up with a guarantee: Sign up for GRUBBRR’s services before May 1, 2025, and the company will GUARANTEE an ROI. During any month in which GRUBBRR’s solutions do not generate an ROI, your Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fee for that month will be waived.

The GRUBBRR Guarantee: How It Works

Sign-Up Deadline: Register for GRUBBRR’s services by May 1, 2025 , to qualify for the guarantee.

Register for GRUBBRR’s services by , to qualify for the guarantee. Guarantee Activation: The GRUBBRR Guarantee takes effect after your first three (3) months of service.

The GRUBBRR Guarantee takes effect after your first three (3) months of service. Guaranteed ROI: If GRUBBRR does not generate an ROI during any month, your SaaS fee for that month will be waived.

If GRUBBRR does not generate an ROI during any month, your SaaS fee for that month will be waived. Client Requirements: To ensure the success of this initiative, participating clients must share their POS data weekly and implement GRUBBRR’s proven playbook.

“At GRUBBRR, we believe in the transformative impact our technology can have on our clients’ businesses,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Our Guarantee spotlights our confidence in our software as well as our commitment to delivering real results for clients. Our technology is designed to optimize business operations, and our teams are dedicated to ensuring success. We have proven that we have what it takes to help businesses with smoother transactions, while improving the speed of service and customer satisfaction.”

Driving Confidence in Restaurant Technology

The GRUBBRR Guarantee highlights the company’s dedication to creating real value for its customers. GRUBBRR’s self-ordering kiosks and automation solutions are designed to streamline operations, reduce wait times, increase order accuracy, and ultimately drive higher revenue for businesses in the restaurant industry.

By offering this guarantee, GRUBBRR aims to eliminate the risk for businesses looking to adopt new technology while providing the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency and boost profitability.

While GRUBBRR’s solutions are compatible with a variety of hardware, the Samsung Kiosk stands out as a cutting-edge, all-in-one self-ordering solution. Featuring a 24” high-definition touch screen, QR code/barcode scanner, receipt printer, and an EMV terminal cradle, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR offers a seamless integration of functionality and design, enhancing the customer experience while driving operational efficiency. This collaboration reflects GRUBBRR’s commitment to delivering premium solutions that exceed client expectations.

Why the GRUBBRR Guarantee Matters

Risk-Free Investment: Businesses can adopt GRUBBRR’s technology with confidence, knowing a guarantee backs them.

Businesses can adopt GRUBBRR’s technology with confidence, knowing a guarantee backs them. Proven Strategy: GRUBBRR’s playbook and data-driven approach ensure clients are well-positioned for success.

GRUBBRR’s playbook and data-driven approach ensure clients are well-positioned for success. Commitment to Client Success: GRUBBRR’s focus is on delivering measurable results that impact the bottom line.

To learn more about GRUBBRR and their Guarantee, visit GRUBBRR.com.