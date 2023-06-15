Grubhub and JOCO Open Hub for e-Bike Delivery Workers

Grubhub and JOCO officially unveiled a new co-branded hub—JOCO Concierge Sponsored by Grubhub—to kick off their formal pilot program aimed to make e-bike usage safer and more sustainable. Here are the details:

The Grubhub and JOCO pilot program will provide at least 500 delivery partners free access to more than a thousand safety certified e-bikes.

They will also have access to 55 JOCO hubs across the city, including JOCO Concierge Sponsored by Grubhub. These hubs will be the only rest stops available to the tens of thousands of delivery workers in NYC.

The pilot program Is live starting today, June 15th and the initial program will allow Grubhub and JOCO to gather learnings that will inform their long-term approach to creating a safer e-bike ecosystem for delivery workers.

Grubhub bikers with active JOCO credits can make a pitstop at the facility located at 259 Bowery in Soho during the peak hours of 12:00-8:00 pm to take advantage of a host of amenities.