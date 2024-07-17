Since Grubhub opened its doors in Chicago in 2004, it has helped restaurants across the country open their doors to new diners and empowered diners to explore new cuisines. As Grubhub celebrates its 20th anniversary, the milestone is marked by honoring the 375,000 merchants, 200,000 delivery partners, and 2,400 employees that helped the business serve nearly 100 million customers over the past two decades.

To kick off anniversary festivities, Grubhub is launching a 2-week event, 20 Years of Deals, providing customers some of the best offers yet. Starting today until July 30, Grubhub customers can indulge in exclusive high-value offers featuring 20,000 free items from some of the most-loved national restaurants such as Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Panera, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, and McDonald’s. Adding to the party, several other restaurants and convenience stores will offer up to 20 percent off of orders.

20 Years of Deals

Below are some of the most exciting deals, with more offers available to Grubhub customers. Visit about.grubhub.com/opening-doors to see full terms and conditions and offers.

Taco Bell (July 17) – 20K Free Cantina Chicken Quesadillas on orders $20+

Wendy's (July 19) – 20K Free 10 PC Nuggets on orders $20+

Panera (July 21) – 20K Free Mac & Cheeses on orders $25+

Pizza Hut (July 24) – 20K Free 6″ Personal Pan Pizzas on orders $25+

Popeyes (July 26) – 20K Free Chicken Sandwiches on orders $20+

McDonald's (July 28) – 20K Free Big Macs on orders $15+

“Grubhub started 20 years ago as a business that helped restaurants digitize their menus to reach more diners online. Today, we help millions of customers get whatever they want, whenever they want it, delivered right to their doorstep,” said Howard Migdal, chief executive officer, Grubhub. “This year, we’re not just celebrating this milestone by recognizing what we have accomplished but we’re also showing our gratitude to the people who made it possible – our merchant partners, couriers, diners, and employees – and looking ahead to the exciting things to come in Grubhub’s future.”

Over the next several months, Grubhub will keep the festivities going with a variety of activities – big and small – to continue saying thank you to its merchant and delivery partners, customers, and employees. Keep an eye out for…

Chicago City Council Resolution: In July, the Chicago City Council is expected to honor Grubhub with a resolution, recognizing its significant contribution to the local economy and role in shaping the food delivery industry.

Driver Community Grant Program: In August, Grubhub will launch a new grant program, made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund, to help top delivery partners support the nonprofits that contribute positively to their communities.

Chicago Food Fest: In September, Grubhub will host a food festival at Chicago's Daley Plaza to celebrate the small business restaurants that make up the company's hometown food scene – while also treating customers to a free lunch experience.

: In September, Grubhub will host a food festival at Chicago’s Daley Plaza to celebrate the small business restaurants that make up the company’s hometown food scene – while also treating customers to a free lunch experience. Employee Giving Campaign: This fall, Grubhub will engage employees in giving to nonprofits that align with the company’s impact focus areas – helping close the hunger gap, creating more opportunities for people in the hospitality industry, and supporting independent restaurants – an initiative made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund.

For the remainder of 2024, Grubhub plans to continue sharing details about its celebration of 20 years of opening doors, and how everyone can join the party.