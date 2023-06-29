Grubhub Launches Virtual Brand Inspired by YouTube Show 'Hot Ones'

Can you handle the heat? On the heels of the milestone 300th episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones featuring John Mulaney that dropped, Grubhub is inviting New Yorkers to take the hot seat with the launch of the first-ever Hot Ones delivery pop-up. In partnership with First We Feast and powered by Mealco, the exclusive pop-up will give diners in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens the opportunity to get their hands on the show’s famous spicy chicken wings and hot sauces starting today, June 29th.

Only through Grubhub can New Yorkers experience Hot Ones at home via menu items tossed in the famed fiery sauces. The menu features diners’ choice of delicious 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to righteously spicy crispy chicken or plant-based chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show. The spicy lineup of hot sauces fans can taste include:

Los Calientes Rojo: Spicy and tropical.

The Classic Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat.

The Classic Garlic Fresno: Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going.

Diners can savor a full meal by making it a combo with french fries and their choice of drink. For those that may need help turning down the heat, the Hot Ones pop-up menu also features an Apple Fritter topped with sweet milk for dessert.

“We’re fired up to bring the first-ever Hot Ones pop-up and delivery experience to diners first in New York City,” says Liz Bosone, Grubhub’s VP of Restaurant Success. “The opportunity to deliver the impressive cultural fandom of Hot Ones directly to fans’ front doors through this collaboration is just another way Grubhub is committed to making moments more joyful with delivery.”

The special Hot Ones delivery pop-up in NYC celebrates eight years and 300 Hot Ones episodes featuring hot questions and even hotter wings with host Sean Evans on First We Feast with guests such as Julia Louis Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie. Grubhub is the first delivery partner to introduce Hot Ones’ virtual restaurant.

“First We Feast is excited to bring the Hot Ones experience directly to our fans in NYC through our pop-up delivery with Grubhub to celebrate the 300th episode,” says First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. “For years, fans have asked to try the iconic Hot Ones menu for themselves, and we can’t wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco’s virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone.”

Menu items are available for a limited time each day while supplies last for delivery only in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Diners in those locations can check out the full Hot Ones menu via Grubhub. Expanded locations to be announced soon. Hours of operation vary per location.