    Grubhub Offering $4.20 off Some Orders for 4/20, Including Popeyes

    Industry News | April 13, 2022

    In the spirit of 4/20, Grubhub is offering $4.20 off orders from restaurants like Popeyes, and White Castle.

    And this year Grubhub is delivering all the right snacks because these offers are based on last year's 4/20 delivery orders. Here are some highlights:

    In 2021, Grubhub delivered 22,000 orders of French fries and this year diners can order their favorite fries from partners like Popeyes with $4.20 off orders of $20 or more and White Castle with $4 off orders of $20.

    Last year, diners ordered 1.8K servings of chicken wings, so Grubhub is offering great deals from Cosmic Wings via Applebee’s with $4.20 off orders of $25 or more and Wing Boss with $4.20 off orders of $15 or more.

    April 20 and everyday Grubhub provides diners an easy way to get their favorite foods and munchies delivered right to their door on time, at the lowest price, guaranteed.

    Grubhub $4.20 off Deals valid on 4/20 and automatically applied at checkout

    • Big Deal Burgers: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more
    • Cosmic Wings, via Applebee’s: $4.20 off orders of $25 or more
    • Jack in the Box: all large shakes are $4.20
    • Popeyes: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more
    • White Castle: $4 off orders of $20 or more
    • Wing Boss: $4.20 off orders of $15 or more
    • Krispy Krunchy Chicken: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more
