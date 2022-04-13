Grubhub Offering $4.20 off Some Orders for 4/20, Including Popeyes

In the spirit of 4/20, Grubhub is offering $4.20 off orders from restaurants like Popeyes, and White Castle.

And this year Grubhub is delivering all the right snacks because these offers are based on last year's 4/20 delivery orders. Here are some highlights:

In 2021, Grubhub delivered 22,000 orders of French fries and this year diners can order their favorite fries from partners like Popeyes with $4.20 off orders of $20 or more and White Castle with $4 off orders of $20.

Last year, diners ordered 1.8K servings of chicken wings, so Grubhub is offering great deals from Cosmic Wings via Applebee’s with $4.20 off orders of $25 or more and Wing Boss with $4.20 off orders of $15 or more.

April 20 and everyday Grubhub provides diners an easy way to get their favorite foods and munchies delivered right to their door on time, at the lowest price, guaranteed.

Grubhub $4.20 off Deals valid on 4/20 and automatically applied at checkout