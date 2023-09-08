Grubhub Pilots On-Demand Delivery

Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, announced that it is offering a new product feature, On-Demand Delivery. This service gives self-delivery restaurants on the Grubhub Marketplace the option to request a Grubhub delivery driver to facilitate the last-mile logistics on a per-order basis whenever needed.

This feature is currently in pilot in markets across the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, D.C., Seattle, Chicago and Denver. Previously, restaurants couldn’t toggle between self-delivery and Grubhub delivery, but with the new automated feature, they can switch between both options on orders. Restaurants in the pilot program that use Grubhub delivery will be charged a flat delivery fee of $5 per order.

“Whether a restaurant could use extra support to keep up with demand during peak hours or cover for a driver who called in sick, we want to give restaurants even more help to run their business and deliver a great experience to customers,” says Liz Bosone, vice president of restaurant success at Grubhub. “We’ve heard from our restaurant partners that they welcome the convenience of this feature and like having alternate fulfillment options that don’t require hiring additional staff. We’re proud to add this feature to our suite of tools and services.”

On-Demand Delivery joins the suite of services that Grubhub offers its restaurant partners, including Supplemental Delivery, which allows self-delivery restaurants to expand their delivery boundary and reach more diners with the help of Grubhub drivers.