Grubhub+ Rolls Out Deal for Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger

For the first time since 2021, Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is back and Grubhub+ members can get in on an exclusive deal for the fan favorite burger.

Beginning October 3 through October 9, GH+ diners will receive a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger on orders of $20 or more.

All Grubhub diners can also get in on the cravings – we’re giving a free Dr. Pepper (any size) with an order of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger on orders of $15 or more

Both promos will be automatically applied at checkout; no promo code required. Diners can redeem the promos once daily.