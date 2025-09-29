GSR Brands, parent company of Gold Star Chili and Tom & Chee, announced a new partnership with Opus Training, giving its employees access to Opus’ mobile-first training and communications platform. With Opus, GSR employees are able to engage in fast-training on-the-go, in multiple languages helping the company drive better consistency and efficiency.

GSR has been a stalwart of the Cincinnati business community since 1965. It operates two Cincinnati institutions: Gold Star Chili, the 50-year-old regional favorite known for Cincinnati-style chili, and Tom & Chee, the grilled cheese and soup concept that gained national attention on ABC’s Shark Tank and is poised for growth.

Meeting the Challenge of Multi-Brand Franchise Operations

For GSR, frequent limited-time offers drive same-store sales growth. That requires regular training and retraining across all of its 60+ franchises. Opus platform allows GSR to use technology to move quickly as a business and rapidly train their staff in different facets of the business.

“What excites me most is having the infrastructure to grow confidently,” said Brian Harper, Vice President of Operations at GSR Brands. “We can launch promotions faster, onboard franchisees efficiently, and maintain our standards.”

Immediate Impact

Working with Opus, GSR has strengthened its training and promotional execution. It’s allowed the organization to address customer issues and attain core business goals.

GSR launched with 18 training modules that directly address top guest complaints and sales and marketing initiatives. Within months, they achieved:

84% adoption rate across employees

across employees 80% training completion rate ensuring consistent standards

GSR has also been able to use Opus to increase collaboration between different corporate departments, improving overall franchise support. For example, GSR Bra marketing team quickly adopted the messaging feature for promotional updates. QA teams communicate food safety updates directly to stores.

“GSR Brands represents exactly the forward-thinking operator we built Opus to serve,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO of Opus Training. “They understand training isn’t overhead – it’s the engine driving franchise profitability. When franchisors can guarantee readiness across every location, that’s when training delivers real business value.”