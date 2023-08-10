    Gully Boyz Adds Masala Fries to Menu

    Industry News | August 10, 2023
    Masala Fries from Gully Boyz.
    Gully Boyz
    The product is fresh-cooked French fries that come with a lemon and chaat masala, mint chutney, and a drizzle sauce of your choice.

    Gully Boyz unveiled an exciting addition to their menu: masala fries as a base option. Prepare to embark on a flavor-packed journey that blends cultures and redefines your dining experience.

    Introducing the new base, masala fries – fresh cooked French fries that come with a lemon and chaat masala, mint chutney, and a drizzle sauce of your choice. The culinary fusion encapsulates the spirit of East Nashville’s diverse food culture while delivering a comforting burst of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Masala fries now join the lineup of current base options for build-your-own bowls: masala rice, turmeric rice, mixed greens, regular and garlic naan.

    If you aren’t familiar with Gully Boyz, they are a Chipotle-style, Indian-Pakistani fusion fast casual restaurant located in East Nashville. Their mission: to share the essence of their culinary traditions and culture with the community and improve quality of life by using fresh, natural ingredients that promote health and wellness.

