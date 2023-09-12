gusto! Adds Lemon Pepper Ranch to Menu

Atlanta-born brand gusto! is digging into its Atlanta roots with the launch of its fall seasonal gusto!, Lemon Pepper Ranch. gusto!’s executive chef, Shawn Grodensky, visited several Atlanta institutions – from Magic City to JR Crickets – to taste test Lemon Pepper profiles. After months of experimenting in the brand's test kitchen, he landed on a butter-free version of the recipe that upholds the brand’s commitment to providing healthful, fresh fast food.

Hitting the gusto! menu boards today, Lemon Pepper Ranch features a new twist: two house made sauces in one bowl. Lemon pepper cream sauce plus a zesty ranch accompany shaved brussels sprouts, baby shiitake mushrooms, roasted onions and peppers, and a fresh tomato and herb garnish.

The flavor option – or gusto! – can be paired with any wrap or bowl, base and protein.

“As an ATL-born brand, we wanted to give a nod to a legendary ATL subculture,” says Nate Hybl, creator of gusto! “We know it’s a bold move to create a ‘healthy’ version of the city’s most talked about flavor. It’s our fun, playful, and delicious version of a local seasonal special, and this idea was ultimately born out of our love for our city.”

Lemon Pepper Ranch will be available for a limited time at all 12 of the brand’s locations, including West Midtown, Tucker, Ponce, Peachtree, East Cobb, Downtown, Decatur, Chastain, Chamblee, Buford, Avalon and Athens. Its forthcoming West End location at Lee + White will also feature the seasonal flavor when it opens later this year.