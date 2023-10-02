gusto! Announces Community Partnerships

gusto! Athens, a healthy fast casual bowl and wrap restaurant, announced numerous community partnerships. Opened in April 2022, the Athens location on Alps Rd, has embedded itself into the community by hosting regular Local Love Nights for Athens-based charities and schools in the last year.

Additional partnerships and philanthropic engagements include:

University of Georgia Athletics – As part of the brand’s partnership agreement, gusto! provides catering at many of the official tailgates at the school’s athletic events including football, soccer and basketball games. Additionally, guests can expect numerous promotions including ticket giveaways and appearances from Hairy Dawg at gusto! Athens.

Campus Kitchen – gusto! is donating unused food to UGA’s Campus Kitchen that will be turned into meals and groceries by this student-powered, hunger relief program to benefit older adults and human-service agencies in the area. So far, over 140 healthy meals have been donated to local homeless shelters, through this partnership.

AthHalf Half Marathon & 5k – gusto! is sponsoring the 14th Annual Half Marathon and 7th Annual 5K on October 21 and 22 to showcase its healthy and fresh menu options.

Clarke Central High School – gusto! is proud to support the school, which is home to one of the most prominent athletic programs in the state, by providing samples of food for the students at an upcoming game.

Talking Dog Student Agency – gusto! is working with the University of Georgia’s student-led advertising and public relations agency to gain insights and provide real-world opportunities to the students.

“Athens was specifically chosen as our first market expansion outside greater Atlanta because of its diverse population,” says Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto!. “Athens has welcomed us with open arms and embraced our fresh and healthy food options. In return, gusto! has sought out ways to give back to the Classic City.”

The Athens gusto! location is outfitted with a drive-thru for guests on-the-go and a spacious, dog-friendly patio with a putting green, for those looking to enjoy a leisurely meal.

The fast casual chain’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the creamy Tzatziki Lemon Artichoke, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.