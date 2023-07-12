gusto! Announces New Opening in Atlanta's West End Neighborhood

Atlanta-born brand gusto! announced its newest location in Atlanta’s burgeoning West End neighborhood, alongside the BeltLine’s Westside Trail. Joining the adaptive reuse, mixed-use community Lee + White, the announcement marks the first gusto! shop to open as part of a food hall and along the popular BeltLine trail.

“Over the years, we’ve fielded many requests to come to the southwest side of Atlanta,” says Nate Hybl, creator and CEO of gusto!. “There just aren’t many healthy options near the West End, and we feel like now is the perfect time to be a part of the momentum of the BeltLine’s Westside Trail and the expanding Lee + White development. This is an investment in another Atlanta community craving better-for-you options, and we are passionate about repping as an Atlanta local-born brand.”

Occupying a prime exterior corner of the food hall, gusto!’s space will feature access to ample greenscape equipped for events and a large patio space with direct access to the BeltLine Westside Trail. MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co., which acquired Lee + White in September 2019, are continuing the transformation of the 442,562-square-foot property by adding a 19-vendor food hall, more than 200,000 square feet of creative offices, new retail and the “Great Lawn” central gathering and event space. gusto! expects to open its Lee + White shop later this fall.

“gusto! is an ideal addition to the Lee + White food hall. We’re thrilled that this home-grown brand has chosen to open a new location in the West End and will be occupying a prominent corner restaurant space in the food hall facing a large outdoor patio and the project’s Great Lawn gathering space adjacent to the BeltLine,” adds Leo Wiener, President of Ackerman Retail. “Adding gusto! is part of our goal of offering visitors a full variety of culinary options – everything from a slice of pizza, street tacos or a hotdog during a night out enjoying crafter beers at the on-site breweries, to healthy lunch options during the work day, or a delicious dessert to top off a meal."

Ackerman Retail’s Kelly Wilson completed the lease with gusto! on behalf of ownership. The food hall will feature a mix of food stalls, restaurant spaces and a central bar.

gusto!’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the earthy Tahini Cucumber Feta to the seasonal Jerk Ginger Pineapple, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals with minimal customizations in 30 seconds or less.

The announcement of the newest location comes on the heels of exciting milestones for the brand. In May of this year, gusto! opened a shop in Tucker, a rapidly-growing eastern Atlanta suburb, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls and wraps to communities across metro Atlanta.