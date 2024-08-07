gusto! Athens, a Georgia-based healthy fast-casual bowl and wrap brand, announced a month of food promotions and community-wide events throughout August. Located at 161 Alps Rd., gusto! Athens is outfitted with a drive-thru for guests on the go and a spacious, dog-friendly patio with a putting green, for those looking to enjoy a leisurely meal.

August will be busy at gusto! Athens. Several highlights include:

● Launch Panko Crispy Chicken – try the new delicious entree for a limited time

● Meet & Greet with Hairy Dawg – take photos with UGA’s beloved mascot

● Win UGA Football Tickets & Autographed Memorabilia

● Watch UGA Football podcasts with The Players’ Lounge live in the dining room

gusto! will continue to add new events to the calendar, so visit its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up with all the fun activations.

“gusto! is excited to offer numerous fun and free events during our Fresh Start month of August,” said gusto! Founder & CEO Nate Hybl. “gusto! believes every day is a great day for a fresh start, especially with students returning to school, sports teams beginning new seasons and other guests returning to work. Our fresh and healthy food options are a great way for the Classic City to enjoy a fresh start this fall.”

The brand is approaching its 10th anniversary in late 2024 and entering its second year of a partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics. As part of the brand’s partnership agreement, gusto! provides catering at many of the official tailgates at the school’s athletic events including football, soccer and basketball games.

During the past year, the restaurant has also embedded itself into the community by hosting regular Local Love Nights for Athens-based charities and schools in the last year, as well as partnered with Campus Kitchen, the AthHalf Half Marathon & 5k, Clarke Central High School, and University of Georgia student-led organizations Talking Dog Agency and the Hospitality & Food Industry Management Program.

The fast casual chain’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the Queso Verde Queso, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.