gusto!, a healthy fast-casual bowl and wrap brand, announced its expansion into Texas with the opening of the brand’s first ghost kitchen. Located in Dallas (921 W. Commerce St.), guests can order exclusively on Uber Eats or walk up to order take-out from a kiosk. Catering will be offered in the future. This is the Atlanta-based brand’s 13th location and first outside of Georgia.

Ghost kitchens operate out of a commercial space designed to focus on cooking and preparing food for takeout and fulfilling delivery without managing a full restaurant operation. These kitchens achieve savings and efficiencies allowing brands to grow their footprints with significantly less expense.

“At gusto! we believe ghost kitchens will be a valuable way for the brand to grow faster,” said gusto! Founder & CEO Nate Hybl. “We will be able to more quickly enter new markets to serve existing fans and introduce our flavors to new ones. Guests can expect the same quality food they would receive in any of our restaurants, delivered to their doors quickly and efficiently.”

Approaching its 10th birthday in late 2024, the fast-casual menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.