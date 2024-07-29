gusto!, an Atlanta-based healthy fast-casual bowl and wrap brand, announced the expansion of a partnership with the nonprofit Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA) to include all of its Atlanta locations beginning on July 29, 2024. Following a successful pilot at its Peachtree location, gusto! will now work with Second Helpings at all 11 of its current Atlanta-area locations (the West End location will participate in the program once it opens this Fall).

SHA reduces hunger and food waste in the metro Atlanta area by rescuing healthy, nutritious, surplus food and distributing it to those in need. The non-profit will send volunteers to rescue unused food from gusto! locations and distribute to local partners who will then serve it throughout the community.

“gusto! is proud to partner with Second Helpings Atlanta to help our neighbors experiencing food insecurity have better access to high-quality, fresh foods that are prepared daily on-site,” said gusto! Founder & CEO Nate Hybl. “Nutritious meals are a necessity and should be accessible to everyone. We are grateful to Second Helpings’ food rescuers who are doing this important work in our hometown.”

This unique arrangement helps gusto! deliver on its original mission of preparing quality, whole-ingredient food, but to a new audience in need. In accordance with its policy to prepare fresh food daily, gusto! is often unavoidably left with fresh food waste. Second Helpings Atlanta will now be able to deliver this food to local food pantries and distribution partners.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with gusto! to rescue fresh, nutritious food that might otherwise go to waste,” said Second Helpings Atlanta Executive Director, Paul Clements. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide healthy meals to those in need while promoting sustainability in our community. gusto!’s commitment to sharing their surplus food will make a tangible difference in the lives of many families across metro Atlanta, and we are grateful for their leadership in the fight against food waste and hunger.”

According to a recent study by Feeding America, approximately one in eight people in the state of Georgia is facing food insecurity, with one in five children considered food insecure. This partnership between gusto! and Second Helpings will make strides to increase accessibility to fresh, nutritious food to neighbors in need.

The fast-casual chain’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the Smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the Queso Verde Queso, the gusto! team has mastered the ability to deliver meals in 30 seconds or less.