gusto!, a healthier, globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand, is introducing bigger and better portions to its menu. Beginning on Tuesday, September 30, the upgrades will be available at all 13 metro Atlanta gusto! locations. gusto! is introducing larger bowls that offer bigger portions, as well as a new and improved wrap featuring a 12” steamed tortilla.

“We are excited to share that gusto!’s bowls and wraps just got a bigger and better upgrade,” said Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto! “More fresh, healthy, and colorful food is always a great thing! This product evolution is a win for our guests, and we are super excited to share our new and improved lineup with our Atlanta communities.”

The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.

As the brand approaches its 11th anniversary, gusto! continues to invest in its people by building growth mindsets and providing opportunities for upward mobility to its team members.