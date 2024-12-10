gusto!, an Atlanta-based healthy fast-casual bowl and wrap brand, announced it’s launching a Southwest Poblano Soup to combat the cold weather beginning December 10 exclusively at its Chamblee location (4945 Peachtree Blvd). This cozy and bold Tex-Mex soup, a warm and hearty addition to the Chamblee menu, will only be available for 10 weeks during the winter season.

The brand’s first soup showcases roasted poblano peppers, zesty tomatillos, and tender hominy, all simmered with aromatic spices like garlic, cilantro, and oregano. Guests are encouraged to enhance the dish with their choice of protein and elevate its heartiness with a scoop of brown rice.

“gusto! is excited about this latest addition to the menu and believes it’ll quickly become a guest favorite,” said gusto! Founder & CEO Nate Hybl. “The Southwest Poblano Soup is a hearty and healthy option to keep guests warm during these cold months.”

The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.