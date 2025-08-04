gusto!, a healthier, globally-inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand, launched Panko Crispy Chicken Nuggets systemwide beginning Monday, August 4. This follows the successful launch of gusto!’s Panko Crispy Chicken last year in the form of tenders.

The all-natural, all-white meat Panko Crispy Chicken Nuggets will be available at all 13 metro Atlanta gusto! locations. The protein can be ordered on any bowl or wrap on the standard menu. In addition, it will be included on the Kids’ Menu as either a 6-count Crispy Chicken Nuggets with chips and a drink, or as part of a rice bowl or foldie with chips and a drink.

“gusto! is always seeking new ways to innovate and keep our menu fresh for guests,” said Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto!. “The Panko Crispy Chicken that debuted as part of our 10th birthday celebration last year quickly became a fan favorite. We’re excited to share the tasty evolution of this product with the Atlanta community, perfect for adults and kids alike.”

The brand is also piloting a Grilled Steak protein option available only at its Chamblee location (4945 Peachtree Blvd.). With plans to expand this tasty protein systemwide later this year, the Certified Angus Beef is known for superior flavor, juiciness and tenderness.

The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.

The brand recently celebrated its 10th birthday and continues to invest in its people by building growth mindsets and providing opportunities for upward mobility to its team members.