gusto! to Open New Store in Tucker, Georgia

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest shop in Tucker, a rapidly-growing eastern Atlanta suburb, on May 15th. Located at Hugh Howell Marketplace, gusto! Tucker marks the brand’s 12th location and 5th drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt fast food and bring healthful bowls and wraps to communities around metro Atlanta. Leading the charge will be Local Operating Partner (LOP) Alex McGlashan and Associate Operator (AO) Erin Williams. The two like-minded female leaders will oversee the day-to-day operations and serve as the faces of the brand at the new shop.

Alex McGlashan currently serves as the LOP at gusto! Chamblee and due to its highly successful track record, has been tapped to bring her leadership skills to Tucker and operate as a multi-unit LOP. McGlashan comes to gusto! from Chick-fil-A, having spent nearly nine years at the brand with her most recent role being Executive Director over two locations. McGlashan has selected Erin Williams as her AO, another female leader who joins gusto! from her previous role at Panera Bread. Together, they will collaborate to ensure gusto! Tucker runs smoothly on a daily basis, plan events that connect and engage with the surrounding community and provide a positive culture for in-store Team Members.

The female leadership at the new shop is notable given research by the National Restaurant Association, which found far more entry-level restaurant employees who identify as women than leaders.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Alex and Erin as our Leadership Team for Tucker,” says Nate Hybl, creator and CEO of gusto! “Both women are absolute powerhouses who truly embody what it means to be a gusto! Team Member – they are kind, innovative and savvy business leaders with a people-first mentality. We’re honored to call these two ladies teammates, and we look forward to watching them make their mark on the dynamic Tucker community.”

In addition to a covered outdoor patio featuring a putting green and cornhole, the Tucker location will boast a new kind of ordering model. Guests will choose their bowl or wrap, base, protein and favorite gusto (or signature flavor profile), pay and receive a number all at the register. A gusto! Team Member will then deliver food to guests at their table, placing emphasis on high-quality guest services. The menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines with unique and bold flavor combinations that the brand is known for. From the earthy Tahini Cucumber Feta to the seasonal Jerk Ginger Pineapple, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals with minimal customizations in 30 seconds or less.

“I feel honored to be a part of a team that truly believes in the mission of providing delicious, healthful options to as many communities as possible and places emphasis on culture for its employees,” says McGlashan. “As part of the interview process with gusto!, I had several conversations with the leadership team and immediately knew I was in the right place. It was clear my opinion was appreciated and HEARD – one of gusto!’s values – and I look forward to working alongside a team of passionate difference makers as the brand continues its exponential growth over the next few years.

The grand opening celebrations will kick off on Saturday, May 13th with a free drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests must be in the drive-thru line by 1 p.m. to score a free meal and beverage, kids included! Each car is eligible for two meals with a fountain beverage included. The dining room doors will officially open to the community on Monday, May 15th and the first 50 customers will receive ten complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “first fifty” gusto! swag.