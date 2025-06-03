gusto!, a healthier, globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand, is launching its seasonal summer menu on Tuesday, June 3. The limited-time menu offerings include the return of the popular Jerk Ginger Pineapple, along with the introduction of Mango Mint Limeade and a Confetti Cookie. The Summer Seasonal menu items will be available at all 13 metro Atlanta gusto! locations.

The Summer Seasonal menu includes:

● Jerk Ginger Pineapple – Refreshing island flavors with the sweet heat of the Caribbean. Spicy house-made jerk sauce & avocado crema with a fresh jicama, pineapple, red onion & red pepper medley tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Garnished with fresh scallions.

● Mango Mint Limeade – Our summer limeade is packed with island-inspired flavors of mango and mint.

● Confetti Cookie—A party in every bite, our freshly baked cookies are packed with mini M&Ms, rainbow sprinkles, and white chocolate chips.

“We are always seeking ways to innovate and keep our menu fresh for guests,” said Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto! “We believe our bold flavors, vibrant ingredients, and the power of a healthy meal can brighten anyone’s day. Our raving fans are seeking life-giving food and these new flavors are perfect for the summer.”

The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.

The brand recently celebrated its 10th birthday and continues to invest in its people by building growth mindsets and providing opportunities for upward mobility to its team members.