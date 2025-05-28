gusto!, a healthier, globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand, announced the opening of its newest location on Thursday, May 29, in Sharpsburg, Ga. This will be gusto!’s 13th location in metro Atlanta. Conveniently located in Fischer Marketplace (100 Fischer Marketplace, situated on Highway 34 between Peachtree City and Newnan), this is the brand’s first location south of the airport.

The first 50 guests in line when it opens on Thursday, May 29, at 10:30am, will receive a complimentary gusto! swag bag. In addition, the location is hosting a FREE drive-thru event on Tuesday, May 27, beginning at 6pm. Every individual in a vehicle using the drive-thru can order a free bowl or wrap, a cookie and a fountain drink or a Limeade. The offer is good while supplies last or until 8pm.

“gusto! is excited to expand south of the city in Sharpsburg, nestled between the thriving areas of Peachtree City and Newnan,” said Nate Hybl, founder of gusto! “We believe our bold flavors, vibrant ingredients, and the power of a healthy meal can brighten anyone’s day. This area is seeking life-giving food, and that’s something we want to be a part of as an Atlanta-homegrown brand.”

The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.

The brand recently celebrated its 10th birthday and continues to invest in its people by building growth mindsets and providing opportunities for upward mobility to its team members.