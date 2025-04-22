Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announces it is bringing its iconic chicken fingers to the Carolinas in 2025. The expansion will officially kick off today with the opening of a new location in Lexington, South Carolina, at 2404 Mineral Springs Road. Additional restaurants across both North and South Carolina to open later this year.

As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu around only chicken fingers, Guthrie’s pioneering spirit is grounded in mouthwatering tradition. For more than 40 years, it has earned a reputation for fresh, hot, and fast service, serving perfectly golden fried chicken fingers, freshly cut coleslaw, crinkle-cut french fries, Texas toast, and its signature dipping sauce, all with a generous dash of Southern hospitality.

“Guthrie’s has a deep-rooted history in the South, and we are excited to strengthen that connection by bringing our signature chicken fingers to the Carolinas. As a family-owned restaurant with our name on the box, we are perfectionists who never compromise on the quality of our food. We are committed to serving fresh, hot food, one golden-fried chicken finger at a time,” said Joe Kelly, Guthrie’s CEO.

The Lexington location will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area. The dining hall is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the drive-thru operating for guests on the go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Sunday-Thursday and Friday-Saturday 10am to midnight.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville, Alabama. The brand operates more than 70 locations across 13 states, with aggressive plans for expansion in 2025.