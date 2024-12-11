Guthrie’s, the original chicken finger restaurant, announced that its newest restaurant opened this week at 4302 US Route 60, Huntington, W. Va., 25705, in the village of Barboursville. It is the brand’s 13th new location opened in 2024 and its first location in the state.

As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, Guthrie’s pioneering spirit is grounded in mouthwatering tradition. For more than forty years, it has earned a reputation for fresh, hot and fast service, dishing up hand-breaded chicken fingers, hand-chopped cole slaw, crinkly cut French fries, Texas toast, and its signature dipping sauce, all with a generous dash of southern hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to bring our menu to the Huntington community to serve the world’s best-tasting chicken fingers. Our location in the Pea Ridge Plaza Shopping Center is convenient for anyone craving a made-to-order hot Box,” Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “From Marshall students to families and working professionals, we’re here for anyone looking for a meal made with freshly sourced ingredients, and the signature Guthrie’s sauce, which is certain to change the game for taste buds all over Huntington.”This location’s dining hall is open Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. It also offers a drive-thru option for guests on the go from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday–Sa